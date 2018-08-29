High Career and Life Satisfaction among American Blue-Collar Workers: Poll

Washington, DC - The vast majority of U.S. blue-collar workers say their lives are headed “in the right direction,” according to the results of a poll released this week.

Eighty-five percent of these workers in America are optimistic regarding the direction of their lives, and 86 percent are satisfied with their jobs, according to the survey commissioned by Express Employment Professionals.

Of the more than 1,000 blue-collar workers surveyed from July 9-23, 69 percent told the Harris Poll on behalf of Express Employment Professionals that they are happy with the direction their local communities are headed, and 51 percent said the same about the direction of the country as a whole.

Fifty-five percent of the blue-collar workers surveyed said they are better off now than they were five years ago.

