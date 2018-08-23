$11,200.00 Awarded to Somerton Police Department

Somerton, Arizona - In an ongoing effort to reduce the number of drug and alcohol-impaired drivers on our streets and highways, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety recently awarded the Somerton Police Department $3,100.00 in DUI Enforcement Grant Funding. This funding was provided to the Somerton Police Department to purchase three new portable breathalyzers, which will be used during DUI and underage drinking investigations.

The Somerton Police Department also received $8,100.00 in Grant Funding from AzGOHS for Selective Traffic Enforcement (STEP) equipment. Included in the STEP funding, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety provided funds for the purchase of speed-related equipment. This funding was used to purchase 3 state of the art handheld LIDAR speed measuring units. In addition to DUI and Traffic Enforcement, the Somerton Police Department will be working with schools, community groups and media in an effort to increase awareness of the risks and consequences unlawful driving creates.

This Grant is part of a cooperative effort the Somerton Police Department has established with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and GOHS Director Alberto Gutier to fund proactive and educational programs in in our City.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) is the focal point for highway safety issues in Arizona. GOHS is a cabinet agency that provides leadership by developing, promoting, and coordinating programs; influencing public and private policy; and increasing public awareness of highway safety. For more information on AzGOHS, go to https://www.azgohs.gov/.