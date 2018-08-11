Vice President’s Call with Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence spoke Friday with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, to discuss their mutual concern about the on-going political crisis in Nicaragua. Vice President Pence recognized the Catholic Church’s leadership and the Pope’s calls for mediation and the process of national dialogue made earlier this year.

Particularly, the Vice President recognized the personal sacrifice of the church’s clergy in Nicaragua, for striving to protect human rights, defend religious freedom, and promote good-faith negotiations. The two leaders condemned the violence which has claimed hundreds of lives and increasingly targeted the Church, and reaffirmed their support for the Nicaraguan Episcopal Conference and the entire faith community who has stood firm in support of human rights, democracy, and freedom.