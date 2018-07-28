Community College Initiative (CCI) Program Commemorates 10 Years With New Publication

Washington, DC - The Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs’ Community College Initiative (CCI) Program is commemorating its first ten years with a publication, “Community College Initiative Program: The First Ten Years,” that shares the successes and impacts of the program since its creation and is available through our implementing partner, the Northern Virginia Community College.

Established to expand opportunities for international exchange among participants from underserved and underrepresented groups, the CCI Program provides international participants with a non-degree academic experience at U.S. community colleges. Community colleges serve nearly half of Americans pursuing higher education. Through classroom, campus, and community engagement, U.S. and international peers have the opportunity to expand their perspectives, build skills to succeed in the global workforce, and develop friendships and networks that will last a lifetime.

International participants build technical skills in applied fields, enhance their leadership capabilities, and strengthen their English language proficiency before returning home to share what they have learned with others in their home countries.

In its first ten years, the CCI Program has hosted more than 2,800 participants from 21 countries. This month, the CCI Program is welcoming its next cohort of 146 students who will study at 10 community college campuses in the United States during the 2018-2019 academic year.

The Community College Initiative Program is a program of the U.S. Department of State and is administered by Northern Virginia Community College on behalf of the Community College Consortium. To learn more about the Community College Initiative Program and read the report, visit the CCI website.