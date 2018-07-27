See Great American-Made Products from Across the 50 States

Washington, DC - This week, President Donald J. Trump hosted his second “Made in America” product showcase at the White House. In a tribute to American workers, President Trump invited companies large and small from all 50 states to join this year’s celebration on the South Lawn.

What does it mean to be ‘Made in the USA?’

For a product to be called “Made in USA,” or claimed to be of domestic origin without qualifications or limits on the claim, the product must be “all or virtually all” made in the United States, according to the Federal Trade Commission. “All or virtually all” means that all significant parts and processing that go into the product must be of U.S. origin.

That is, the product should contain no—or negligible—foreign content.

‘American heart, American sweat, and American pride’

“I remember, when I was growing up, I’d see ‘Made in America’ all over the place,” President Trump said at the showcase. “Everything had ‘Made in America.’ And we’re starting that again.”

That story of American renewal was one of three big messages the President delivered:

American manufacturing is back. Nearly 350,000 manufacturing jobs have been created since President Trump took office. An industry survey shows that optimism among U.S. manufacturers recently hit an all-time high, as did expectations for employment growth and capital investment over the next year. For years, Washington put workers last. “They did nothing. They let our factories leave. They let our people lose their jobs,” the President said. “That’s not free trade; that’s fool’s trade.” But under President Trump, all nations are held accountable and must play by the rules. Tough action is already paying off. The Trump Administration secured key changes to America’s trade agreement with South Korea, including provisions to increase U.S. automobile exports. And just this week, President Trump announced that the European Union would work with America toward zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods.

The businesses who joined President Trump at the White House this week are part of these success stories. “We are here today to celebrate the greatest products in the world—products made with American heart, American sweat, and American pride,” the President said.

Boots from Texas, snowboards from Colorado, F-150 trucks from Michigan, baseball bats from Pennsylvania—see some of the great products that are being made right here in America...