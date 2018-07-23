Kewa Pueblo Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Federal Officer

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Fabian Louis Bailon, 39, an enrolled member of Kewa Pueblo, N.M., who resides in Santa Fe, N.M., pled guilty last week in federal court in Albuquerque, to assaulting a federal officer.

Bailon was arrested on Jan. 12, 2018, on a criminal complaint charging him with assaulting a federal officer. According to the criminal complaint, Bailon was arrested on tribal charges on Nov. 26, 2017, after he assaulted a law enforcement officer of the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). Bailon committed the assault on San Felipe Pueblo in Sandoval County, N.M., by punching the officer in the face while the officer was conducting a traffic stop.

During today’s proceedings, Bailon pled guilty to a felony information charging him with assaulting a federal officer. In entering the guilty plea, Bailon admitted that on Nov. 26, 2017, he assaulted a BIA officer by punching the officer while the officer was conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Bailon was a passenger.

At sentencing, Bailon faces a maximum penalty of eight years in federal prison. A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.

This case was investigated by the Albuquerque office of the FBI and the Southern Pueblos Agency of the BIA’s Office of Justice Services. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Marshall is prosecuting the case.