“Tech Talk” ever-evolving technology

Wellton, Arizona - Feeling overwhelmed by ever-evolving technology? Beginning Saturday, August 4th, the Wellton Library will host “Tech Talk” every Saturday in August at 10:30 a.m. Learn more about popular technology with hands-on experience, or simply listen and watch.

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, August 4th @ 10:30 a.m.

Getting Acquainted with Personal Computers



Saturday, August 11th @ 10:30 a.m.

3D Printers – What They Are and Why You Care



Saturday, August 18th @ 10:30 a.m.

Podcasts – the 21st Century Version of Gathering Around the Radio



Saturday, August 25th @ 10:30 a.m.

What’s Coding? – Basic Information



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.