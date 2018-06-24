Quay Corporation Recalls Pork Products

Washington, DC - The Quay Corporation, a Skokie, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 258,121 pounds of pork lard products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

The shelf stable packaged pork lard products were produced on July 29, 2016 through June 22, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

28-oz. sealed plastic cups containing “MARGARITA MANTECA PORK LARD” with sell by dates ranging from Jan. 29, 2017 through Dec. 22, 2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 17445” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Texas.



The problem was discovered when FSIS personnel visited the establishment after receiving information that the product was being labeled for sale without inspection.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Victor Cuellar, Operations Manager, Quay Corporation, at (847) 676-4233.