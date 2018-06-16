Operation Stonegarden Results in Arrest of 10 Illegal Aliens

Tucson, Arizona - Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 10 illegal aliens during three incidents Tuesday thanks to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office participating in Operation Stonegarden.

In three separate incidents, deputies aboard a Pinal Air helicopter guided agents on the ground to the locations of five Mexican nationals, four Guatemalan nationals, and one individual from El Salvador.

Collaboration between state, local, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies has created a greater force against transnational criminal organizations in southern Arizona, disrupting illicit activities in border communities.

Operation Stonegarden is a Department of Homeland Security program, managed by the Border Patrol, which grants funds to other law enforcement agencies to enhance and strengthen border security throughout the United States.