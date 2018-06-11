Assistant Secretary of State Kirsten D. Madison Travel to Miami

Washington, DC - Assistant Secretary for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs Kirsten D. Madison will travel to Miami, FL, June 11-12 where she will meet with Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officials.

Since 2013, the State Department has partnered with the Miami-Dade Police Department to provide training to foreign police from around the world. Most recently, in 2018, MDPD trained law enforcement officers from Mexico on Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) and civil disorder and management techniques. MDPD also conducted a joint course on mid-level police leadership for officers from Honduras and Mexico this year.

The State Department works with federal, state, and local entities in the fight against transnational crime and illicit drug trafficking. By using MDPD’s expertise, INL is actively facilitating the transfer of key law enforcement knowledge, skills, and techniques to foreign law enforcement counterparts in countries of critical importance to U.S. national security. To date, MDPD staff have trained more than 700 officers from Colombia, Egypt, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, and Mexico.

While in Miami, Assistant Secretary Madison will also participate in a Chiefs of Mission Conference at the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM).