Washington, DC - Seven Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate Today:

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Christopher Fall, of Virginia, to be Director of the Office of Science, Department of Energy, vice Cherry Ann Murray.

Ronald Gidwitz, of Illinois, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kingdom of Belgium.

Donald Lu, of California, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Ronald Mortensen, of Utah, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Population, Refugees, and Migration), vice Anne Claire Richard.

Denise Natali, of New Jersey, to be an Assistant Secretary of State (Conflict and Stabilization Operations), vice David Malcolm Robinson, resigned.

Alaina B. Teplitz, of Colorado, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, and to serve concurrently and without additional compensation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Maldives.

Christine J. Toretti, of Pennsylvania, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Malta.

WITHDRAWAL SENT TO THE SENATE:

Edward Masso, of Virginia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Estonia, which was sent to the Senate on September 5, 2017.