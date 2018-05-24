Keating Supercars launches motor spectacle as it opens carmaker space for Viperia Berus at Purdue’s Discovery Park District

West Lafayette, Indiana - Keating Supercars, featuring the fastest street-legal car in the United States, moved into Purdue’s Discovery Park District on Thursday (May 24), marking the first time a carmaker has launched a new facility in Indiana since Honda opened an automotive plant in 2006.

Keating plans to produce the latest generation of its supercars, the Viperia Berus, on the campus in West Lafayette. The Berus has top speeds of greater than 240 mph and is anticipated to sell for between $180,000 and $250,000. The cars assembled at Purdue will be sold in the United States and Asia, and are expected to be available for sale in November. Keating Supercars plans to ramp up production to about 100 cars a year at Purdue over the next 12 to 18 months.

Keating Supercars LLC dedicated the space for the Berus, which can hit speeds faster than qualifying times for the Indianapolis 500, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Purdue West. The cars will be assembled on the west side of the Purdue University campus as part of a collaboration that includes Purdue Motorsports’ STEM program working with a similar automotive STEM program emerging in Britain.

“This is a thrilling opportunity for students in our motorsports program to get hands-on training in engineering, technology and other fields by working with a company known for power and performance,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. “At Purdue we’re revved up to have as innovative a company as Keating Supercars be part of the innovation happening in the Discovery Park District.”

Tony Keating, CEO of Keating Supercars, announced last month his company will assemble the Viperia Berus, the fifth generation of the supercars, on campus. The Bolt, the fourth generation of the supercars, was on display at the event Thursday. The exact location where the Berus will be assembled has not yet been determined. Students from the University of Bolton in Bolton, England, and Purdue University will be directly involved in the assembly of the cars.

For each car sold, Keating Supercars will donate $30,000 to support automotive STEM-based education.

“To have a showroom for Keating Supercars on the campus of Purdue University, known for its outstanding engineering programs, STEM and overall academic excellence, is a perfect fit for us,” Keating said. “I’m especially pleased Purdue will be collaborating with my alma mater, the University of Bolton, on a STEM program.”

Purdue will work with the University of Bolton to establish a STEM program similar to a multi-college effort led by James M. Caruthers, the Gerald and Sarah Skidmore Professor in Chemical Engineering at Purdue.

“We already use the excitement of IndyCar racing to engage middle and high school students in the STEM disciplines,” Caruthers said. “Having Purdue and Bolton students work together to help assemble a Keating supercar increases their engagement and lays a strong foundation to excite our next generation of engineers, technologists and business professionals.”

West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis welcomed Keating Supercars to the community.

“Things are moving at a rapid pace in the Discovery Park District. Schweitzer Engineering announced plans to build a facility that will bring in as many as 300 high-tech jobs,” Dennis said. “The Purdue Research Foundation announced a five-story Convergence facility that will become the heartbeat of entrepreneurship. These actions are complemented by the recently announced plans to build a Target store in West Lafayette. A lot is happening here. The job and experience opportunities for our community and Purdue students are growing every day. Assembling a sports car of the Keating caliber will fit in perfectly.”