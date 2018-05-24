Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Brazilian Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Fred Arruda

Washington, DC - Wednesday, Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with Brazilian Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Fred Arruda.

The Deputy Secretary reaffirmed the importance of our strong bilateral relationship and expressed appreciation for Brazil’s support in advancing mutual priorities in the region and globally. During the meeting, they discussed how best to address the deteriorating situation in Venezuela, especially the lack of credibility and legitimacy of the elections on Sunday, May 20.