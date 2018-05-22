Deputy Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Indian Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh

Washington, DC - Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with Indian Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh on the margins of the G-20 Summit. The two leaders affirmed the strong U.S.-India strategic partnership and India’s status as a Major Defense Partner of the United States.

During the meeting, Deputy Secretary Sullivan and Minister of State Singh also discussed the agenda for the inaugural 2+2 ministerial dialogue to be hosted in the coming months. They also discussed opportunities to advance stability in Afghanistan and the region.