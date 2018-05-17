Secretary f State Mike Pompeo's Call With Qatari Foreign Minister Al Thani

Washington, DC - Secretary Mike Pompeo spoke today with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The Secretary thanked the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s strategic partnership with the United States, including Qatar’s hosting of al-Udeid Air Base.

The Secretary commended the Foreign Minister for Qatar’s continued efforts on counterterrorism and countering terrorism financing, and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to working with all of our GCC partners to ensure designations are fully enforced and that our partners’ financial systems are not exploited by terrorists and illicit actors. The Secretary emphasized the President’s desire to see the Gulf dispute eased and eventually resolved, as it benefits Iran. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister also discussed a number of other regional and bilateral topics.