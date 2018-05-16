Norway National Day

Washington, DC - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: "On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my warmest congratulations to all Norwegians on your 204th anniversary of Constitution Day.

"Norway is one of the United States’ strongest partners and Allies. We admire your leadership in NATO, the UN, and in the Arctic Council. Your support across many fields, including energy development and coalition efforts to defeat ISIS, are invaluable. Millions of Americans can trace their roots back to Norway and the connections between our people continue to grow as over 4,000 Norwegians are alumni of U.S.-sponsored exchange programs. It is because of these ties that the United States and Norway continue to uphold a deep commitment to transatlantic unity and our shared democratic values.

"To all Norwegians, Gratulerer med dagen. As you celebrate with children’s parades and wave your flags with pride this May 17th, I offer you my very best wishes on this Constitution Day and in the coming year."