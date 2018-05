President Donald J. Trump’s Call with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina

Washington, DC - Readout of President Donald J. Trump’s Call with President Mauricio Macri of Argentina:

President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Mauricio Macri to reinforce the strong partnership between the United States and Argentina. President Trump expressed strong support for President Macri’s efforts to transform Argentina’s economy, and the two leaders underscored the need to maintain momentum against the regime in Venezuela.