President Donald J. Trump is Protecting American Taxpayer Dollars

Washington, DC - "Our moral duty to the taxpayer requires us to make our government leaner and more accountable." ~ President Donald J. Trump

REQUEST FOR RESCISSIONS: President Donald J. Trump is requesting that Congress rescind billions of dollars in excessive spending.

President Trump is requesting that Congress rescind more than $15 billion in budget authority, in line with his commitment to use every tool at his disposal to rein in out-of-control Federal spending. The President’s request is the first of several upcoming rescissions packages aimed at cutting Federal spending. President Trump is proposing the largest single rescissions request in history pursuant to the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974 (ICA).

Under the ICA, the President has the authority to request rescissions and his proposals are eligible for expedited consideration by Congress. Democratic and Republican Presidents have used the ICA to propose nearly $76 billion in spending cuts since the law was enacted. Upon the passage of the ICA in 1974, each President from Gerald Ford to Bill Clinton successfully used the ICA to rescind Federal funds.



CONFRONTING IRRESPONSIBLE SPENDING: The President’s rescissions request puts American taxpayers first by addressing irresponsible Federal spending.