The Global Engagement Center's Technology Series To Counter Foreign Propaganda and Disinformation

Washington, DC - The Department of State is announcing the establishment of the Global Engagement Center’s (GEC) Technology Series to counter foreign propaganda and disinformation. This initiative will convene some of the country’s best technologists, academics, and civil society advocacy groups on a regular basis to identify technological solutions and to encourage stronger public-private partnerships in the fight against foreign propaganda and disinformation.

On May 2, 2018, the GEC held its kickoff event for this technology series and participants agreed to hold short counter foreign propaganda and disinformation technology demonstrations over the next six months. These technologies may include, but are not limited to, bot network detection, blockchain-enabled content authentication, and counter-messaging automation.

Acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Heather Nauert attended the event and emphasized the importance of this initiative. “These demonstrations will show the U.S. interagency how specific technology can be applied to stem the spread of false narratives and to authenticate emerging information,” said Under Secretary Nauert.