Gina Haspel is the Right Person to Lead the CIA

Washington, DC - Gina Haspel is the Right Person to Lead the CIA:

DECADES OF SERVICE: Gina Haspel has displayed dedication and leadership throughout her more than three decades of service with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

During her more than thirty years of service in the CIA, Gina Haspel has shown an unparalleled commitment to the mission of the CIA and rule of law. Haspel is a career intelligence officer, having joined the CIA in 1985.

Gina Haspel has led a historic and distinguished career at the highest levels of the CIA, including as Deputy Director and now Acting Director. Haspel is the first woman to be nominated as Director of the CIA.

Haspel has served in senior positions at the CIA, including as: Deputy Director of the National Clandestine Service Chief of Staff for the Directorate of Operations Chief of Station for multiple stations, including locations in Europe and Eurasia

In order to join the then-growing fight against al Qaeda, Haspel requested a transfer to the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center, where her first day on the job was September 11, 2001. During her three years at the CTC, Haspel served as a deputy group chief and senior-level supervisor.



EXPERTISE AND UNDERSTANDING: Gina Haspel has developed outstanding intelligence expertise and understanding during her distinguished career at the CIA.

Gina Haspel is an intelligence expert with a full understanding of the varying aspects of the CIA and the Intelligence Community (IC), developed through her close work with officers across the Agency and the IC.

Haspel has extensive counterterrorism experience, having served in the CIA’s Counterterrorism Center and in the field.

Through her senior roles at the CIA, Haspel has gained significant management experience and developed a strong working relationship with the White House and Administration officials.

Haspel has received multiple awards and recognitions during her distinguished career, including: The Presidential Rank Award, the most prestigious award in federal civil service. The Intelligence Medal of Merit, awarded by the CIA for especially meritorious service or achievement above normal duties. The George H.W. Bush Award, granted for excellence in counterterrorism. The Donovan Award, presented to individuals serving in CIA’s Directorate of Operations who demonstrate particularly superior innovation, open mindedness, and dedication to the mission of the Directorate of Operations and exemplify the spirit and tradition of General William “Wild Bill” Donovan.



A WIDELY REVERED CHOICE TO LEAD THE CIA: Gina Haspel’s nomination has gained widespread support from former intelligence and national security officials.