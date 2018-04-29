San Luis CBP Officers Intercept Meth Shipment

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a San Luis, Arizona resident Thursday in connection to an unsuccessful drug smuggling attempt at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 23-year-old man for an additional search of his Nissan sedan as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico on Thursday afternoon. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it was trained to detect, leading officers to discover more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine, worth almost $211,000 within the vehicle’s quarter panels.

The vehicle and drugs were seized. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.