20 Must-Read Books for Food Tank’s Spring Reading List

New Orleans, Louisiana - Food Tank has collected 20 of the best new books in food and agriculture. Whether you’re looking for inspiration in the kitchen, a beginning farmer, a sustainable food activist, or anything in between, there are plenty of great books below to choose from to feed your imagination. Learn how people all over the world grow, harvest, sell, and eat their food—and why it’s important to the future of this planet. Then, bring your new knowledge about food to the kitchen with various cookbooks and guides that will inspire environmentally-conscious, healthy, and creative cooking.

Highlighted books include:

Bread is Gold, by Massimo Bottura, Eat a Little Better: Great Flavor, Good Health, Better World, by Sam Kass, The Faces of Local Food: Celebrating the People Who Feed Us, by Charlotte Caldwell, Food from the Radical Center: Healing Our Land and Communities, by Gary Paul Nabhan, Food Is the Solution: What to Eat to Save the World, by Matthew Prescott, The Fruit Forager's Companion, by Sara Bir, Fruitful Labor: Deep Ecology of a Small Farm, by Mike Madison, How to Feed the World,by Jessica Eise (editor) and Ken Foster (editor), Knowing Where It Comes From: Labeling Traditional Foods to Compete in a Global Market, by Fabio Parasecoli, The Lost Crops Of Africa, by National Research Council (National Academies Press), The New Farm: Our Ten Years on the Front Lines of the Good Food Revolution, by Brent Preston, A New Global Agenda: Priorities, Practices, & Pathways of the International Community, by Diana Ayton-Shenker (editor), No One Eats Alone: Food as a Social Enterprise, by Michael S. Carolan, Nourished Planet: Sustainability in the Global Food System, by Barilla Center for Food & Nutrition and Danielle Nierenberg (editor), Our Native Bees: North America’s Endangered Pollinators and the Fight to Save Them, by Paige Embry, A Precautionary Tale: How One Small Town Banned Pesticides, Preserved Its Food Heritage, and Inspired a Movement, by Philip Ackerman-Liest, Silvopasture: A Guide to Managing Grazing Animals, Forage Crops, and Trees in a Temperate Farm Ecosystem, by Steve Gabriel, We Fed an Island: The True Story of Rebuilding Puerto Rico, One Meal at a Time, by José Andrés, What’s Making Our Children Sick?: How Industrial Food Is Causing an Epidemic of Chronic Illness, and What Parents (and Doctors) Can Do About It, by Michelle Perro and Vincanne Adams, and The Wildcrafting Brewer: Creating Unique Drinks and Boozy Concoctions from Nature’s Ingredients, by Pascal Baudar.