Former Louisiana Corrections Officers Indicted for Assault of Inmates and Obstruction of Justice

Monroe, Louisiana - Five former corrections officers at the Richwood Correctional Center (RCC) in Monroe, Louisiana, have been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to physically assault five inmates in violation of their Constitutional protection against cruel and unusual punishment, as well as for their roles in covering up their actions, announced Acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore for the Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph.

Roderick Douglas, 37, of Monroe, Louisiana, Christopher Loring, 35, of Monroe, Louisiana, Demario Shaffer, 33, of Delhi, Louisiana, Quintail Credit, 26, of Winnsboro, Louisiana, and David Parker, 27, of Tallulah, Louisiana, were charged in a seven-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Monroe, Louisiana, on March 29, 2018. The indictment was unsealed and made public Thursday upon initial court appearances of the defendants.

According to the indictment, Douglas was a Captain, Loring was a Lieutenant, Shaffer was a Sergeant, and Credit and Parker were correctional officers. The indictment charges in Count One that the defendants conspired to inflict cruel and unusual punishment upon five inmates by spraying a chemical agent in their face and eyes while the inmates were handcuffed, compliant, kneeling on the floor, and not posing a physical threat to anyone. Count Two charges defendants Douglas, Loring, Shaffer, Credit, and Parker with the infliction of cruel and unusual punishment against the inmates, and Count Three charges defendant Loring with failing to intervene in the assaults. The indictment alleges that the assaults charged in Counts One through Three involved a dangerous weapon and resulted in bodily injury to the inmates. Count Four charges the defendants with conspiring to submit false reports concerning the incident, and Counts Five through Seven charge defendants Douglas, Shaffer, and Parker, respectively, with making false statements to the FBI about the incident.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Mudrick of the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Louisiana, and Trial Attorney Anita Channapati of the Civil Rights Division, Criminal Section, U.S. Department of Justice. The case was investigated by the Monroe Division of the FBI.