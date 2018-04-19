White House Press Secretary Calling on Congress to Fix Loopholes in our Immigration Laws

Washington, DC - Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling preventing the removal of certain aliens convicted of aggravated felonies that constitute “crimes of violence” highlights the danger posed by congressional inaction. This case, first argued and briefed under the Obama Administration, gives Congress a clear opportunity to finally close dangerous loopholes:

Congress should immediately pass a fix to close these loopholes so that the United States can promptly remove violent criminal aliens from our country. Unless Congress acts, the United States Government will be unable to remove from our communities many non-citizens convicted of violent felonies, including in some cases domestic assault and battery, burglary, and child abuse. It is a matter of vital public safety for Congress to act now.