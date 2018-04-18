Student Art Exhibition on display at AWC San Luis Learning Center

San Luis, Arizona - The community is invited to come and check out a Student Art Exhibition currently on display at the Arizona Western College San Luis Learning Center, 1340 N. 8th Avenue, San Luis.

The exhibition is free and will be available for public viewing at the San Luis Learning Center (SLLC) until Thursday, May 10. People can stop by and see a variety of creative works created by art majors and non-majors on Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

There will be a closing reception for the exhibition held on Thursday, May 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will be hosted by the Art Curiosities & Secrets SLLC Art Club.

For more information, people can contact Julie Floss at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 314-9434.