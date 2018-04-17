AWC Somerton Center Holding Educational Family Night Career Festival

Somerton, Arizona - The community is invited to join the Arizona Western College Somerton Center for their Education Family Night Career Festival on Wednesday, May 2, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Come and learn about programs available through AWC and partnering universities, GED classes, English courses, community program services, after-school programs, and more.

Attendees can expect to see dance and musical performances from local schools during the event as well as educational displays. There will also be food available for purchase, drawing opportunities, and games.

Held at the AWC Somerton Center/Somerton Middle School, 1011 N. Somerton Ave., family night is free for all ages to attend.

The event will include a career outfit contest for kids. Adults are also encouraged to wear their current or desired career outfit.

For more information, contact Maria Guzman Ramirez at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (928) 314-9454.