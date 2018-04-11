Acting Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Washington, DC - Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan met with His Highness Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Washington, DC. During the meeting, the Acting Secretary and the Emir discussed a range of important bilateral and regional issues, including Syria.

The leaders addressed the urgent need to resolve the Gulf dispute to enable the U.S. to work together with a united GCC to promote regional security and stability, and stand against Iran’s dangerous activities. On counterterrorism, the Acting Secretary commended Qatar’s recent public announcement of terrorist designations and affirmed the U.S. commitment to working with all GCC partners to ensure designations are fully enforced. Finally, Acting Secretary Sullivan extended the United States’ appreciation to the Emir for Qatar’s longtime friendship and strategic partnership with the U.S.