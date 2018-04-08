Blythe Border Patrol Agents Seize Significant Load of Meth and Fentanyl

Topock, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents in Blythe, California seized sizable amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl following a vehicle stop early Wednesday morning near Topock, Arizona.

Blythe Station Border Patrol Integrated Targeting Team agents conducted an immigration stop on Interstate 40 at approximately 1:15 a.m. The registered owner of a 2009 Acura TSX, a female passenger and 22-year-old United States citizen, consented to a vehicle search. Agents discovered 32 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $96,000, and 5,000 tablets of fentanyl in a speaker box located in the trunk of the vehicle. The fentanyl is valued at $100,000.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid 30-50 times more potent than heroin and 50-100 times more potent than morphine. A very small amount of fentanyl, as little as two milligrams, may be lethal for most people.

The 23-year-old male driver and female passenger, both United States citizens, were traveling from Los Angeles, California to Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The two suspects were arrested, and narcotics and property seized were taken into custody by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless or until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

