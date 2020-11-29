Nutrition and mealtime challenges with Alzheimer’s disease

Health News

Scottsdale, Arizona - Alzheimer's disease is a progressive disorder that causes brain cells to waste away and die. Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia, which is a term used to describe a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with daily function.

Memory loss is the key symptom of Alzheimer's disease. An early sign of the disease is difficulty remembering recent events or conversations. As the disease progresses, memory impairment persists and worsens, affecting the ability to function at work or at home.

Good nutrition is critical to overall health and well-being. For people with Alzheimer's disease or other disorders causing dementia, eating habits and nutrition can be complicated by several factors. Changes in memory, behaviors and senses may contribute to poor nutrition. In turn, poor nutrition can cause a decline in behaviors and overall health.

If you're caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease, it's important to understand what causes eating problems and how you can encourage good nutrition. Here are some tips for making mealtimes easier for your loved one.