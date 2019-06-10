Presidential Message on Men’s Health Week, 2019

Health News

Washington, DC - Men’s Health Week is an opportunity for our Nation’s men to familiarize themselves with the symptoms and warning signs of diseases and illnesses that pose a risk to them, while also committing to leading more active and healthier lifestyles.

Two of the most consequential medical challenges facing American men are heart disease and depression. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 1 in 13 adult men live with heart disease, and approximately 1 in 10 men are likely to experience some form of depression or anxiety. The CDC also reports that men are less likely than women to visit a healthcare provider or receive an annual health exam. It is imperative that we remove stigmas around seeking mental health treatment, and we must encourage men to take the necessary steps to reduce stress, become more physically active, and improve their diets.

My Administration is also committed to promoting men’s health by working to ensure our healthcare system is not burdening American families with unseen or unforeseen costs of services when receiving medical care. For this reason, we are tackling surprise medical billing, expediting generic and innovator drug approvals, and increasing transparency in healthcare and drug pricing.

Surprise billing can take several forms. One of the most prevalent instances occurs when patients receive care from an out-of-network provider they had reasonably assumed was in-network, or when a patient received out-of-network care in an emergency when they had limited, if any, ability to choose their provider. Another occurs when a patient selects an in-network option but receives a portion of their care from an out-of-network provider, incurring an unexpected charge in the bill. To help all Americans avoid these financial burdens, my Administration has sent a list of principles to Congress to guide lawmakers in developing legislation that will limit surprise medical billing.

We are also helping to drive down drug costs by removing red tape at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that slows generic drug approval. In 2017 and 2018, the FDA’s record-setting generic drug approvals saved Americans $26 billion.

Through improved competition and price negotiations, as outlined in our American Patients First blueprint, we are building on this progress to achieve real reform on drug pricing. When we bring transparency to healthcare costs, Americans will no longer face unexpected and unjustified charges at a time when they should be focused on their recovery.

During Men’s Health Week, I urge our country’s fathers, brothers, and sons to incorporate healthy changes into their lifestyles to mitigate the risks of common illnesses and diseases facing American men. Together, we can all focus on improving our physical and mental health so that we may live healthier, fuller lives.