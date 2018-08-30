Eat Healthy, Be Active

Yuma, Arizona - Have you ever been asked by a doctor or health care provider to lower how much salt, fat, or added sugars you eat? On Saturday, September 15th, the Main Library will host “Eat Healthy, Be Active” at 10:00 a.m. Melissa Wyatt, Yuma County Family, Consumer, and Health Sciences Agent for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, will discuss using a variety of spices to add flavor while reducing salt, fat and added sugars.

All ages welcome!



There is no charge to attend; however, space is limited and registration is required. To sign up for the class, please call (928) 726-3904 or stop by the Yuma County Cooperative Extension Office, located in the County Health Department Building - Suite 102.



The Main Library is located at 2951 S 21st Drive.