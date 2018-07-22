Leader in Disabilities Education Jared Schultz, PhD, Joins UA College of Education and UA Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities

Tucson, Arizona - Dr. Schultz will teach graduate counseling courses in the Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Program in the UA College of Education. As the research director for the Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities, he will conduct research on current programs, as well as develop new research and programming initiatives.

Jared Schultz, PhD, a noted leader in disabilities education and research, has joined the UA College of Education as a professor in the Department of Disability and Psychoeducational Studies and the UA Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities as the director of research. The Sonoran Center is housed within the UA Department of Family and Community Medicine, where Dr. Schultz also will have a joint appointment.

At the UA College of Education, Dr. Schultz will teach graduate counseling courses in the Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Program and conduct research related to disability issues and counseling.

“We are very excited about this new collaboration between the College of Education and the College of Medicine – Tucson,” said Bruce Johnson, PhD, professor and dean, UA College of Education. “Both of our colleges have long been committed to research that has direct impact on people’s lives. Dr. Schultz has exactly the expertise and experience needed to ensure a very productive partnership.”

As the research director for the UA Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities, Dr. Schultz will conduct research on current programs, as well as develop new research and programming initiatives. His focus will be primarily in the area of transition services for adolescents and competitive community-based employment.

“I am so excited for this opportunity to work with the Sonoran Center and the College of Education,” said Dr. Schultz. “This opportunity enables me to get back to doing the things I love to do: being engaged with the community and helping individuals with disabilities realize their potential.”

“Dr. Schultz’s areas of research and demonstrated expertise in working with individuals with disabilities is a perfect fit for the Sonoran Center as we work hard to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities—in Tucson and beyond,” said Leslie J. Cohen, JD, director of the UA Sonoran Center.

Dr. Schultz previously worked at Utah State University, where he served as the chair for the Rehabilitation Counseling Program. Prior to that, he worked at Texas Tech University Health Science Center and Oregon Health Sciences University.

Dr. Schultz’s work in disability began when he completed his undergraduate degree in psychology at Brigham Young University. He worked in a community mental health program in Oregon for individuals with severe and persistent mental illness. While there, Dr. Schultz completed a master’s degree in counseling and psychology from George Fox University and then attended the University of Northern Colorado where he completed his PhD in rehabilitation and counseling.

His work has focused primarily in the area of community-based competitive employment, and transition services for youth with disabilities. For example, at Utah State University, Dr. Schultz was involved in establishing the Employability Clinic—a program established to work with consumers of the public vocational rehabilitation program who were on the verge of being deemed “unemployable,” and a residential-based post-secondary program for college students with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

“I enjoy doing applied research focused on finding the best way to help people in real-life situations,” Dr. Schultz said. “Mostly, I believe in the power of community to transform individuals and families, and I look forward to being a part of the Arizona disability community.”

About the UA College of Education

The UA College of Education is at the forefront of research on the global challenges that confront education today. Through our research, instruction, and outreach, we generate new knowledge about education, teach the next generation of educators and leaders, and engage educational and community groups in discovery and improvement. Not only are we are responsible for the vast majority of teacher education on campus, we collaborate across education and business sectors and with government and nonprofit agencies to leverage resources to make a difference in the lives of many. An education degree can serve as the foundation for a career in law, nursing, writing, and so much more — just ask our alumni!

About the UA Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities

The UA Sonoran Center for Excellence in Disabilities works to ensure that individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities have the support they need to fully take part in the life of our community. Established in 2006, the center focuses on the issues of health, wellness and competent treatment for adults with developmental disabilities; concern of aging caregivers and people with developmental disabilities as they age; employment barriers for youth and young adults with developmental disabilities; and the complex questions of support and services in the Arizona-Mexico border region.

About the UA Department of Family and Community Medicine

The UA Department of Family and Community Medicine at the UA College of Medicine – Tucson is one of the top-ranking family medicine programs in the country. The department is known for outstanding pre- and post-doctoral education, ground-breaking research, and innovative community outreach programs designed to improve the health of individuals, families and communities in the region and beyond. The department places strong emphasis on research, particularly in the fields of tobacco cessation, substance abuse, obesity and related diseases, cancer survivorship, behavioral health and disabilities. In collaboration with the UA Department of Psychiatry, the department opened the Banner – University Medicine Whole Health Clinic, an integrative care clinic for patients living with serious mental illness, putting the department at the forefront of behavioral health care.