Win Opportunity Knocks Recalls Fresh and Frozen, Raw Ground Beef Products Due to Possible E. Coli O45, O103 and O145 Contamination

Washington, DC - Win Opportunity Knocks, doing business as Ottomanelli Wholesale Meats Inc., a St. Petersburg, Fla. establishment, is recalling approximately 6,020 pounds of fresh and frozen, raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O45, O103 and O145, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The fresh and frozen, raw ground beef products were produced from June 18, 2018 through July 11, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb boxes of (20/4oz.) frozen, raw “Packers Plus Patties” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

10-lb. boxes of (8-oz.) frozen, raw “Debren Foods Inc. BEEF PATTIES” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

10-lb. boxes of (40/4-oz.) frozen, raw “Nu Vista Foods Group Inc. BEEF PATTIES” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

10-lb. boxes of (40/4-oz, 30/5-oz, 28/6-oz) of frozen, raw “Ottomanelli Beef Patties” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

10 lb. bulk bag of fresh raw “Beef Patty Mix Ottomanelli Wholesale Meats Inc.” with “Approved JUN 18 2018” through “Approved JUL 11 2018”

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 11167” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were distributed for institutional use in Florida.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that the product was tested by the establishment and found positive for E. coliunder their sampling program.

People can become ill from STECs 2-8 days (average of 3-4 days) after consuming the organism. Most people infected with STEC O45, O103 and O145 develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. Some illnesses last longer and can be more severe. Infection is usually diagnosed by testing of a stool sample. Vigorous rehydration and other supportive care is the usual treatment; antibiotic treatment is generally not recommended. Most people recover within a week, but, rarely, some develop a more severe infection. Hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a type of kidney failure, is uncommon with STEC O45, O103 and O145 infection. HUS can occur in people of any age but is most common in children under 5 years old, older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately..

Institutions and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Tommy Dietch, Win Opportunity Knocks’ Office Manager, at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or (727) 328-7020.