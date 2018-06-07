Breaking the Silence’ Offers an Inspiring Journey of Healing

Chandler, Arizona - Joan Eastman was born like any other girl. However, her life proves to be of great pain. Growing up, she is treated differently by family members, powerless to defend herself against their sexual and psychological abuse.

Peppered with insights and life lessons through diary entries, Author Diamante Lavendar based Joan’s story on her own experiences in this award-winning journey of hope and healing. Breaking the Silence was written to help anyone dealing with harsh life issues. Joan begins the road to recovery and discovers that she is pregnant. She soon learns that nothing is hopeless and no matter how high the hurdles in her life are, she doesn't look back and pulls the pieces of her life together ... for herself and her unborn child.

Lavendar has been in love with reading since she was a child and began writing in college. “I believe that everyone should try to leave their own positive mark on the world, and to make it a better place for all. Writing is my way of leaving my mark—one story at a time.”

Breaking the Silence is a winner of the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for Inspirational Fiction; a 2016 Director's Choice Winner for Outstanding Human Relations (Courage); and has earned the Readers’ Favorite gold medal for Inspirational Fiction and Mom’s Choice gold medal for Inspirational Fiction.

“Breaking the Silence is a true testimony to the word resilience,” says Vicky Coppens, Psychotherapist, MSW, LCSW. “A must-read for anyone who has experienced or knows someone who has experienced heartache and pain from abuse.”

Lavendar is also the author of Poetry and Ponderings: A Journey of Abuse and Healing Through Poetry and her books are available on Amazon.com. She is a member of RAINN’s (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) Speaker’s Bureau. Her books will be featured at the Story Monsters LLC booth at the Payson Book Festival on Saturday, July 21 at the Mazatzal Hotel and Casino in Payson, AZ. To learn more about Diamante Lavendar and her books, please visit www.diamantelavendar.com.