Arizona's Alzheimer's Crisis: Top Neurologists Reveal Groundbreaking Plan for Local Communities

Yuma, Arizona - Right now, Arizona is facing an “Alzheimer’s Epidemic.” 120,000 people are suffering from the debilitating disease and that number will skyrocket in the coming years. But award-wining neurologists Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai a unique husband and wife team on the cutting edge of brain science are zeroing in on Arizona’s communities with a groundbreaking plan to prevent and combat this brain disease.

“We know that Alzheimer’s can be prevented; but our combined research is revealing that early signs of cognitive decline can be reversed,” says Dr. Dean Sherzai. “What’s worse, the false belief that Alzheimer’s is simply genetic. In reality, we are bringing it into our households by the choices we make and food we eat every day.”