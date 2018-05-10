Arizona's Alzheimer's Crisis: Top Neurologists Reveal Groundbreaking Plan for Local Communities

Yuma, Arizona - Right now, Arizona is facing an “Alzheimer’s Epidemic.” 120,000 people are suffering from the debilitating disease and that number will skyrocket in the coming years. But award-wining neurologists Drs. Dean and Ayesha Sherzai a unique husband and wife team on the cutting edge of brain science are zeroing in on Arizona’s communities with a groundbreaking plan to prevent and combat this brain disease.
“We know that Alzheimer’s can be prevented; but our combined research is revealing that early signs of cognitive decline can be reversed,” says Dr. Dean Sherzai. “What’s worse, the false belief that Alzheimer’s is simply genetic. In reality, we are bringing it into our households by the choices we make and food we eat every day.”
- How their Sedona Healthy Minds Initiative will create health/wellness initiatives to ignite change throughout the Sedona and Phoenix regions
- Their step-by-step recipes for brain-healthy foods—from enchiladas, burgers, and lasagna to pancakes and chocolate chip cookies
- Which foods help build the brain and which ones are the most damaging
- Alzheimer’s risk factors, both preventable (environmental and lifestyle) and non-preventable (genetic and bodily trauma)
- Get outdoors! Why outside exercising is the best for your brain
- Spring recipes to accompany your morning run/walk to jumpstart or end your day
- The NEURO Plan: Five essential factors for reducing your risk for cognitive disorders