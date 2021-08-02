Border News

Edinburg, Texas - Smugglers’ reckless tactics risk migrant lives and cause damage to property.

Yesterday afternoon, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) agents alongside Roma Police Department officers approached an apartment suspected of harboring illegally present migrants. Upon arrival, law enforcement authorities noticed the front window was open and saw blankets spread out across the floor. Agents discovered 17 migrants from the countries of Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala. No caretaker was identified.

Shortly after, RGC agents working in La Gloria, Texas, attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a white GMC Sierra near the Starr County and Brooks County line. The vehicle abruptly stopped and multiple subjects exited the vehicle. The vehicle was left in drive and came to a stop when it crashed into a ranch gate. Twelve migrants were immediately apprehended. The driver was not located.

Later that afternoon, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working in Mission, Texas, observed a white Chevrolet Equinox approach an area near the river and quickly depart at a high rate of speed. Agents observed as the sport utility vehicle (SUV) ran a stop sign as it turned westbound on Military Highway. The vehicle continued recklessly down the road as it attempted to flee from the area. The SUV eventually came to a stop near Santa Engracia Road and Military Highway where several subjects absconded from the vehicle. Agents searched the nearby area and apprehended 10 illegally present migrants. The driver was not located.

Border Patrol processed all subjects accordingly.

