Yuma, Arizona - Wellton Station Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,500 pounds of marijuana from a vehicle that illegally entered into the United States in an area with inadequate infrastructure Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., a Wellton Station agent patrolling southeast of Yuma encountered two vehicles traveling away from the U.S./Mexico International Border. As the agent approached the vehicles, both drivers immediately turned around and headed back toward Mexico. Agents were able to pursue and stop one vehicle, seizing more than 1,500 pounds of marijuana and apprehending one subject. The narcotics had an estimated street value of nearly $618,000. The other vehicle fled back into Mexico. The narcotics and vehicle were seized.

“My agents do an outstanding job patrolling our Area of Responsibility and keeping our local communities safe,” said Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony J. Porvaznik. “Incidents like this highlight the need for a wall system along all of our sector’s 126 miles of border to ensure we stay one step ahead of the transnational criminal organizations who are constantly adapting their tactics to avoid apprehension.”