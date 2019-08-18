CBP Field Operations Officers Intercept Cocaine-laden Cake at Hidalgo International Bridge

Border News

Hidalgo, Texas - Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge uncovered more than filling when they discovered $35,000 worth of cocaine hidden inside a cake.

“This interception of narcotics certainly ranks high on the list of creativity,” said Port Director Sylvia Briones, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “I commend our officers for the excellent teamwork and their successful interception of narcotics.”

CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge on August 11 encountered a 22-year-old female United States citizen arriving from Mexico in a taxicab. A CBP officer referred the Reynosa resident along with the other occupants in the taxi for further inspection.

It was during the secondary examination, which included non-intrusive imaging (NII) technology, when officers discovered two packages of alleged cocaine hidden inside a cake the woman was bringing from Mexico. CBP OFO seized the 4.54 pounds (2.06 kg) of cocaine.

CBP OFO arrested the woman who was turned over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents for further investigation.