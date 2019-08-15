Border Patrol Continues to Deal with Large Groups

Border News

Edinburg, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector encountered two large groups of illegal aliens who turned themselves over to agents.

On Sunday, McAllen agents observed a large group of suspected illegal aliens congregate along the border wall near Hidalgo, Texas. Responding agents advised that the group of 100 consisted of family units, unaccompanied children and single adults from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Ecuador and Nicaragua.

Similarly, on Wednesday, McAllen agents working in Los Ebanos, Texas, responded to a report of suspected illegal aliens walking north of the Rio Grande. Responding agents located the group of 146 illegal aliens consisting of family units, unaccompanied children and single adults from the countries of Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Nicaragua.

The RGV Sector continues to lead the nation in illegal alien apprehension ending the month of July with 36,872 apprehensions.