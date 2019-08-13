Border Patrol Recovers Stolen Vehicle, Arrests Illegal Aliens

Border News

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Freer Border Patrol Station arrested four illegal aliens and recovered a stolen vehicle near Freer, Texas.

On the evening of August 6, agents responded to a report of a suspicious black pickup truck heading towards the main gate of a ranch off Highway 44, near Freer, Texas. The driver of the truck attempted to evade apprehension when encountering agents in the ranch by making an abrupt turn. Moments later, agents found the vehicle abandoned in the brush.

Agents searched the area and apprehended four individuals who were determined to be Mexican nationals illegally present in the United States.

Record checks revealed the vehicle was reported stolen from Helotes, Texas and turned over to Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

