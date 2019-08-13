Border News

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo North Station prevented several bundles of narcotics from being smuggled into the country northwest of Laredo, Texas.

The incident occurred early on August 6, when agents working their assigned duties encountered several suspicious individuals carrying bundles on a ranch off Mines Road northwest of the city. When agents approached the individuals they quickly dropped the bundles and absconded back to Mexico. Agents discovered four bundles of marijuana in the brush.

The bundles tested positive for marijuana, with a total weight of 300.49 lbs, (136.1kgs) with an estimated value of $240,039.

The marijuana was taken to the station to be processed and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.