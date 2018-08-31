Laredo Sector Border Patrol Agents Arrest Assaultive Illegal Alien

Laredo, Texas - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents encountered an assaultive subject while arresting a group of illegal aliens.

On August 22, agents assigned to the Zapata Border Patrol Station conducted a vehicle stop on a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on U.S. Highway 83. An immigration inspection of the occupants by agents determined that six individuals were illegally present in the United States. During the arrest one illegal alien struck the agent several times using his fist and attempted to grab the agent’s legs in an attempt to take the agent to the ground.

Once the assaultive illegal alien was subdued, agents placed all individuals under arrest and transported them to the Zapata Border Patrol Station for processing. At the station, agents discovered the assaultive illegal alien had two felony convictions. One of the convictions was for illegal re-entry and the second for alien in possession of a firearm.

Border Patrol took the driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, into custody and seized the vehicle. The other five illegal aliens were determined to be from the countries of Mexico and Guatemala.

“The men and women of Border Patrol face many dangers on a daily basis while securing the borders of the United States. Thankfully, in this incident, there were no serious injuries,” said Laredo Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens.