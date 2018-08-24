BP Agents Seize $150K of Meth at Immigration Checkpoint

Douglas, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents working at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Monday night arrested two U.S. citizen men after discovering they were smuggling more than 47 pounds of methamphetamine.

Agents referred the 27-year-old driver and 28-year-old passenger of a Nissan Titan for an additional inspection after a Border Patrol canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect emitting from the vehicle. When agents searched the truck, they discovered 40 packages of meth worth more than $150,000 inside a rear passenger door and tailgate.

After arresting the men for smuggling narcotics, agents turned them over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, along with the vehicle and drugs.

