Border Patrol Seizes nearly $1.9M worth of cocaine at Rio Grande Valley checkpoint

Sarita, Texas – Last week, agents working the Sarita Checkpoint referred a Ford dually to the secondary inspection area after a K-9 alerted. During the secondary inspection, agents discovered nearly 60 pounds of cocaine worth $1,893,760.00.

Agents arrested the United States citizen driver and referred the case for prosecution.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.