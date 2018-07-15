Agents Stop Meth Smuggling Attempt in Downtown Nogales

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a 31-year-old Mexican man near the international boundary fence Monday evening for illegally entering the United States and for narcotics smuggling.

Border Patrol agents observed a man with suspected narcotics bundle strapped to his back climb over the international boundary fence just west of the Port of Nogales’ Dennis DeConcini Crossing and enter a 2004 Ford Explorer.

Agents followed the vehicle as it headed east toward Nogales until it stopped in a nearby parking lot. The man exited the vehicle and led agents on a short foot pursuit before being taken into custody.

A subsequent search of the vehicle turned up a large bundle of suspected narcotics. Within the bundle, agents found several plastic containers containing more than 16 pounds of crystal methamphetamine worth approximately $49,000.

Agents seized the drugs and vehicle. The man faces felony charges for narcotics smuggling and immigration violations.