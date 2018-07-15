Border Patrol Agents Arrest Deported Rapist

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Border Patrol agents apprehended a 30-year-old Mexican man west of Nogales and later identified him as a previously-deported convicted sex offender.

During processing, agents learned that Anthony Diaz-Garcia was convicted of rape in the third degree, in Richmond County, New York. A crime for which he was incarcerated six months before being deported.

Diaz will remain in federal custody to face charges for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

