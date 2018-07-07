CBP Officers Arrest Two for Drug Smuggling

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a U.S. citizen as well as a Mexican national involved in connections with separate failed attempts to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into the United States over the weekend, worth more than $75,000.

Friday morning, CBP officers at the Morley Pedestrian Gate referred a 31-year-old Mexican woman for further inspection. A search led to the discovery of more than 3 pounds of heroin, worth almost $54,000, which was wrapped around the woman’s chest.

CBP officers referred a 28-year-old man for further inspection of his Acura sedan on Saturday afternoon. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, officers found 3 packages of heroin totaling more than a pound with a value of more than $21,000, taped around his calves, and a small package of meth in his waistband valued at nearly $200.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the vehicle. Both subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.