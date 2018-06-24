Lukeville CBP Officers Arrest Marijuana Smuggler

Lukeville, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested a 22-year old woman after seizing nearly $80,000 worth of marijuana Sunday.

Officers referred the woman for a secondary inspection of her Honda sedan as she applied to return to the United States from Mexico. A CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading to the trunk area of her vehicle where officers discovered nearly 160 pounds of marijuana.

Officers arrested the woman and turned her over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, while the drugs and the vehicle were seized.