Two Men Arrested Smuggling Salvadorian National in Trunk

Casa Grande, Arizona - Casa Grande agents arrested two U.S. citizens, after finding a Salvadorian national in the trunk of their vehicle Sunday evening during a secondary inspection at the Federal Route 15 Immigration Checkpoint near Casa Grande.

Agents working the primary inspection lane referred two male occupants of a Mazda sedan for a secondary inspection. When agents opened the vehicle’s trunk, they discovered a 24-year-old man from El Salvador hiding, who had entered the country illegally.

Agents arrested the U.S. citizens, identified as a 51-year-old driver and a 25-year-old passenger, on human smuggling charges and seized the vehicle. Both men will remain in custody pending a court’s disposition on their charges. The Salvadorian national, also arrested, was processed for immigration violations.