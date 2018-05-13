San Luis CBP Officers Seize $288K in Meth

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested 2 U.S. citizens Tuesday, in connection to separate failed Methamphetamine smuggling attempts amounting to nearly 100 pounds at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 20-year-old Yuma, Arizona man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico last night in his Lexus sedan. After an alert to the presence of what it is trained to detect by a CBP canine, officers discovered more than 17 pounds of meth within the vehicle’s frame rails, worth more than $51,000.

Earlier yesterday afternoon, officers referred a 21-year-old Yuma man was referred for further inspection of his Lincoln sedan. A CBP canine led officers to almost 79 pounds of meth, which was scattered throughout the vehicle. The drugs have an estimated value of nearly $237,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicles, and the subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.